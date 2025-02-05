Members of the Prospect union have narrowly rejected a final pay offer for government workers.
In a ballot, 51.23% rejected the offer and 48.6% accepted it - with 0.1% spoilt papers.
Prospect’s negotiations officer Mick Hewer said he has requested an urgent meeting with the Public Services Commission ‘to discuss next steps’
It’s the fourth time a pay offer has been rejected.
Last month, the PSC tabled a new two-year deal, and said this would be its final offer.
The previous three-year offer had been for a 4% increase this year, followed by 2.5% next year and 2% in 2026-27. The newly-rejected two-year deal was for 4% in 2024-25 and 2.5% in 2025-26.
Unite, the other main public sector union, has branded the final offer as derisory. It has also been balloting its members but has yet to published the results.
Ahead of the ballot, Unite the Union Isle of Man posted on Facebook: ‘ Your voice and rejection of the three-year deal seem to have fell [sic] on deaf ears and now we are being asked to ballot on a worse offer than before but on a two-year deal.
‘The elitist on movie star wages would reap the benefits yet the workers who do provide the essential services are left behind.’
The PSC said it had favoured a three-year deal, which it said had provided financial clarity. As a result, it had been willing to offer a higher percentage than what was budgeted for in year two.
‘Changing to a two-year deal means that this assurance has been removed and therefore the two-year offer is less attractive to the Commission,’ it said when it announced its final offer.
‘Consequently, any revised offer for a shorter period must sit within the budgetary provisions and be more affordable.’