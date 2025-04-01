Agreement has been reached with the unions over a pay deal for government workers which will include Tynwald members too.
The Public Services Commission, Unite the Union, and Prospect have reached agreement that will allow for a 4% increase to PSC employees’ pay for the year 2024-25.
A revised two year pay offer for government workers had been accepted by members of Prospect but overwhelmingly rejected by Unite members.
This would have seen a 4% increase for 2024-25, 2.5% for 2025-26 and a £200 lump sum payment to be made pro-rata to hours worked.
Negotiations will continue with Unite the Union next month relating the second year of the two-year offer.
The agreement was signed by all parties on March 28 and will be backdated to April 1 last year.
It covers all PSC civil service, manual and craft employees and staff of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture except teachers and lecturers staff.
Tynwald members’ salaries are also based on civil service pay.
The extra 4% will take an MHK’s basic salary from £75,907 to £78,943 and an MLC’s from £71,659 to £74,525.
Any member of staff who has ceased employment with the PSC prior to March 28 will not be entitled to receive any increase or arrears of pay from this pay award.
Employees will receive the 4% increase and arrears of pay in their May salaries.
Members of Prospect voted to approve the two-year pay offer by 56.79% in favour, with 42.95% against.
But Unite the Union members rejected the offer by an overwhelming 72%.
Mick Hewer, negotiations officer for Prospect, had called for an immediate payment of the 4% for the first year, backdated to April 1 last year, saying this would go a ‘significant way to restoring ill feeling being expressed by members’.