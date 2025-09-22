He added: ‘People say “cut the freight costs” but the problem is, if they [Steam Packet] were to cut the freight costs, is that going to be passed on to the consumer, or is the profit going to be pocketed by the business and are they still going to price the goods at the same price as you can get them across in at the UK? I don’t think it’s a simplistic issue. I think it is more nuanced than that.’