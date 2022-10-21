‘Unique’ audio trail to celebrate Manx Museum’s 100th birthday
Manx National Heritage has created a family audio trail to celebrate 100 years of the Manx Museum.
Inspired by the stories that fill the Manx Museum, ‘MISSION 100 – Save the Stories’ will take visitors on an immersive experience around the museum galleries in the role of ‘Agent 100’.
It has been funded by the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust and developed by children’s theatre specialists Hello Little People.
Michelle James and Chloe Shimmin of Hello Little People said: ‘We are delighted to work with Manx National Heritage to offer the audio trail for the whole community to enjoy.
‘We’ve spent many hours researching the stories behind objects in the museum.
‘Immediately, stories jumped off the page: the Viking treasure trove saved by PMC Kermode, the huge Giant Deer skeleton, and the island’s Viking past, to name a few, all researches and choreographed into audio using songs, characters and sound effects.
‘Hello Little People’s creation process involves imagery and music but MISSION 100 also required exploration of sound style and storytelling techniques. We were inspired by other audio-trails, podcasts and soundscapes, working with sound designer David Kilgallon to bring the story to life in vibrant and exciting ways and graphic designer Kyle Withington to create character illustrations and an incredible adventure map children will follow as they journey around the museum.’
The audio trail launches at the Manx Museum this week and runs until next October.
The Manx Museum, in Douglas, is open daily between 9.30am and 4.30pm.
The audio trail is free of charge, with donations welcome to Manx National Heritage, which is Isle of Man registered charity number 603.
