University College Isle of Man is asking the public and employers to help shape the future of its adult learning provision by completing a short survey.
The research comes as the organisation looks to better meet the needs of both individuals and employers, while also improving engagement at future events.
UCM’s Adult Learning Festival, held in April, offered a range of free sessions designed to inspire learning and showcase opportunities. Organisers are keen to understand how to improve both attendance and engagement in future years.
Kerry Birchall, who manages UCM’s adult learning provision, said: ‘Adult learning plays a crucial role in supporting people into work, helping everyone in our community progress in their careers and boosting confidence. These surveys are an important next step in making sure we are offering the right courses, in the right way, to meet the needs of our community and employers.’