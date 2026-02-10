If helping the community with a pint in hand, a laugh with friends and the occasional plunge into cold water sounds appealing, the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society may have just the role.
The long-established Castletown group, better known as CADS, has issued a call for new members as 2026 gathers pace, inviting ‘do-gooders, pub frequenters and kind-hearted souls’ to join its ranks and help continue more than half a century of charitable work.
In a plea online this week, the society said the year was ‘marching on with no intention of slowing down’, and stressed that while its fundraising efforts are taken seriously, the methods are anything but.
Despite its light-hearted name, CADS is far more than a social club.
The society has been a fixture in the south of the island for over 50 years, quietly raising thousands of pounds for Manx charities, community groups and individuals in need.
The group is best known for organising the World Tin Bath Championship, a much-loved Castletown Harbour tradition dating back to the 1970s.
The annual event sees competitors race across Middle Harbour in tin baths, cheered on by crowds lining the quayside, all in the name of charity.
What began as a gloriously daft idea has grown into one of the island’s most recognisable fundraising spectacles, regularly attracting more than 100 competitors and raising significant sums for good causes.
Over the years, funds raised by the society have supported organisations including the Salvation Army, the Hospice, the hospital and numerous community initiatives.
However, the tin baths are only the most visible part of the CADS calendar.
Members are also known for their involvement in New Year’s Day dips, quizzes, fundraising events and their own distinctive, non-dancing version of Hunt the Wren on St Stephen’s Day.
At its heart, CADS describes itself as a ‘band of brothers’ built on camaraderie, community spirit and a willingness to muck in when needed.
While the society’s origins lie in social and festive traditions, sometimes involving what members cheerfully describe as ‘foolish excess’, its focus has always remained firmly on giving back.
Importantly, drinking ale is not a requirement for membership.
Instead, the society says it values a good sense of humour, reliability and a willingness to help others above all else.
The group meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7pm at The Union pub in Castletown, and is keen to stress that newcomers are always welcome to come along, have a chat and see what it’s all about.
Anyone interested in joining the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society can contact the group via Facebook or simply turn up to a meeting.
