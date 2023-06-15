A substance spotted in Douglas harbour which caused public concern on social media has been found by government officers to be naturally occurring foam.
A spokesperson from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture told the Courier: ‘The department was made aware of photos on social media, which appear to show natural foam in Douglas harbour, but did not receive any calls on the day.
‘As the incident happened on Tuesday (June 13), no issues were observed when DEFA officers checked the River Douglas, inner harbour and outer harbour this morning [Thursday].
‘If members of the public are concerned about the water quality please call DEFA on 01624 685885 or email [email protected] so an officer can investigate.’