More than £75,000 in parking fines accrued by non Manx-registered vehicle owners over the last three years have not been paid, it has been revealed.
At this week’s House of Keys sitting, Douglas North MKH John Wannenburgh asked the Minister for Infrastructure Dr Michelle Haywood how many parking fines have been issued to non Manx-registered vehicles in each of the last three years.
He also asked what the total amount accrued in each year was, what steps were taken to recover payment and how much has been written off in each year.
Dr Haywood said: ‘During the period April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 there were a total of 735 parking tickets issued. Within that total, 372 tickets with a value of £24,430 were paid and 363 tickets with a value of £20,850 remain outstanding
‘During the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 there were a total of 916 parking tickets issued to non-Manx registered vehicles. Within that total, 388 tickets with a value of £24,270 were paid while 528 tickets with a value of £30,990 remain outstanding.
‘During the period April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 there were a total of 744 parking tickets issued to non-Manx registered vehicles. Within that total, 295 tickets with a value of £18,570 were paid while 449 tickets with a value of £23,550 remain outstanding.’
But she revealed it is difficult to chase down vehicle owners from outside the island who have not paid.
She explained: ‘Unfortunately, the department is not able to pursue unpaid parking tickets if it does not have details of the registered vehicle owner because they are held by the UK DVLA.
‘However, it will undertake periodic checks as to whether the vehicle has then been registered in the island.’