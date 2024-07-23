The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has announced significant improvements to the island’s 300 miles of public footpaths - even as the department grapples with challenges posed by rapid seasonal growth and changing weather. The ongoing maintenance and upgrades are aimed at enhancing both the safety and enjoyment of the island’s network of paths, a key attraction for both residents and tourists alike.
Some of the key improvements made this year so far include the addition of mounting blocks for horse riders on the Douglas to Peel Heritage Trail, three boardwalks installed across boggy sections of the path near Cass Strooan in German.
The footpath network, which is routinely maintained, is updated on a rolling basis, with popular routes receiving higher priority, according to the DoI.
These main routes, popular with walkers, are attended to first, while repairs and maintenance for less frequented paths are scheduled based on available resources and safety-critical needs.
The DoI said that this year’s maintenance teams, which are divided into north and south regions, have faced an increased workload due to the weather, specifically the trend of days with both rain and bright sunshine that provide ideal conditions for the growth of shrubs, foliage and vegetation.
Each team requires over two months to cover their respective areas. The department has also issued a reminder to members of the public on how to report defects and maintenance work required around the island’s footpaths.
It said that reports are received from various sources, including the public, walking groups, DoI staff and contractors.
To report an issue, you can use the reporting app Notifty.im or online forms at www.reportaproblem.im, but residents can also contact customer services directly via 850000 or [email protected].
Once received, the DoI investigate the issues and they’re prioritised.
With the current amount of growth being experienced, the Department say the teams are continuing on their cutting schedule rather than diverting to other overgrowth complaints to ensure all paths are addressed as efficiently and effectively as possible.
What’s your opinion on the current condition of footpaths on the Isle of Man? Is there anywhere in particular that needs some tender loving care? Send us your thoughts at [email protected].