After time to catch our breath with a rest day yesterday, race week continues on the Mountain Course today, Tuesday.
Roads begin closing with Barrule Park, Ramsey at 9am followed by the rest of the Mountain at 9.15am. The lower sections of the Course will then close at 10am.
Tuesday, June 6
1.30pm - Solo warm-up (one lap)
2pm - Sidecar shakedown (one lap)
2.45pm - Superstock TT race one (three laps)
6.30pm - Supertwin TT race one (three laps)
Rest of day's schedule to be confirmed.
Roads will re-open between 5 and 6pm, closing again in the evening until not later than 9.30pm.