Public Health Isle of Man has issued an urgent alert following a significant increase in the number of people attending Noble's Hospital's emergency department due to suspected cocaine use.
There is evidence that a high-potency or contaminated batch of cocaine is circulating in the island.
Anyone affected has experienced severe and unexpected health effects, including agitation, increased heart rates and chest pain.
What you need to know:
- The substance may be stronger than usual or mixed with other harmful drugs.
- The risk is particularly high for people with underlying health conditions or those using other substances.
Public health advice:
- Avoid using cocaine or any unknown substances at this time.
- If you or someone else becomes unwell after drug use, seek emergency medical help immediately – dial 999 or go to the emergency department.
- Be honest with medical staff about what was taken.
- If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s drug use, support is available from the drug and alcohol team (DAT) by phoning 617889.