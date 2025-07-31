KPMG’s annual Prom Relay has raised £10,760.36 for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
The funds will support the charity’s work to enhance breast care services on the island, including maintaining the Breast Screening Unit at Noble’s Hospital.
Ellie Matthews from KPMG thanked all those who took part, donated or volunteered, as well as the event’s sponsors.
A spokesperson for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group said they were ‘thrilled’ to have been chosen as the beneficiary, adding the money would help fund specialist equipment for island patients.