She says ‘You will probably find that your workforce is split between those who are active on social media and those who still haven’t changed their social media’s default avatar. It’s a good idea to identify those who have a natural enthusiasm for social and make them the first wave of social ambassadors for your company. They are more likely to have stronger networks and be more willing to embrace the new advocacy programme. With these ambassadors leading by example you should find those who are more reluctant to take part will eventually be encouraged to join in too. Those who are social media savvy can also help other members of their team to set up and complete their personal profiles, as well as make sure they are following the company pages.’