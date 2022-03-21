Utmost donates more than 800 trees in Ballakilley Park

Utmost International, an investment company, has donated 827 trees to the micro forest in Ballakilley Park.

The trees were delivered in January and were planted by volunteers from Utmost International and the public throughout February.

This was in partnership with Arbory and Rushen Commissioners.

Phil Gawne, clerk to the Arbory and Rushen Commissioners said: ‘On behalf of the commissioners can I thank Utmost for the generous support in purchasing the trees and helping plant them. Hopefully in a few years’ time the trees will be thriving and we can all enjoy the fruits of our labours.’

Mike Foy, chief executive officer of Utmost International Isle of Man added: ‘Having been one of the volunteers it was great to see how this park can take shape. We are grateful for the opportunity to plant the trees and can’t wait to see the positive impact that is made to the local community.’

This follows Utmost International confirming last year that its parent company, Utmost Group, achieved a net zero carbon status in its operations, through offsetting its carbon emissions in a Tree Buddying Scheme in partnership with Carbon Footprint Limited.

As part of the project, the group arranged to plant a tree for each of its 987 employees, 200 of which were to be planted in the Isle of Man.