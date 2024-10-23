Utmost International Isle of Man colleagues have raised more than £3,000 in support of island charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
Staff from the Onchan-based insurance-based wealth solutions provider participated in June’s Parish Walk and hosted bake sales to raise funds for the worthy cause.
Paul Healey, chairman of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation commented: ‘We are most grateful to Utmost for this amazing donation, the team worked really hard, and their efforts are appreciated, not only by our charity but all the other charities in the Isle of Man who they support.’
Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation raises necessary funds to enable heart screenings for men and women between the ages of 14 and 35 in the Isle of Man to detect any possible symptoms of hypertrophic and dilated cardiomyopathy, this helping to prevent sudden death syndrome. The foundation also provides lifesaving defibrillators island-wide. Utmost International Isle of Man support four charities every year, focusing on one primary charity per quarter.
Employees are now turning their attentions to the next quarter fundraising activities, focusing on Wish Upon a Dream, a charity which grants wishes for sick and terminally ill children living in the island.
Sophie Barraclough, head of Utmost Community Isle of Man and senior marketing specialist at Utmost International Isle of Man, said: ‘We are consistently inspired by our employees' unwavering commitment to supporting local causes. ‘Many of our colleagues have personally experienced the vital impact of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, and their passion for this charity is evident in their fundraising efforts. We truly hope that this donation makes a meaningful difference.’