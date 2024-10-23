Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation raises necessary funds to enable heart screenings for men and women between the ages of 14 and 35 in the Isle of Man to detect any possible symptoms of hypertrophic and dilated cardiomyopathy, this helping to prevent sudden death syndrome. The foundation also provides lifesaving defibrillators island-wide. Utmost International Isle of Man support four charities every year, focusing on one primary charity per quarter.