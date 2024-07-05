A man who drove while he was disqualified has been handed a suspended sentence.
Lee Joseph Bargh was banned in August 2022 for three years, but police saw him driving a van on May 15 on Douglas Promenade.
Magistrates sentenced the 45-year-old to 12 months' custody, suspended for two years, with a two year supervision order.
He was also given a two year driving ban, meaning he will now be disqualified until June 2026.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the defendant was banned from driving on August 16, 2022 for three years.
That disqualification was for drink-driving, after he had failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 76, above the legal limit of 35.
Despite the ban, Bargh was seen by police on May 15, driving a red van along Loch Promenade.
He was subsequently stopped and the fact that he was banned also invalidated any insurance.
During a police interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In court, Bargh pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and with no insurance.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client ran a business employing three people and was embarrassed to be before the court.
Mr Wood said that Bargh had been moving the van as he had instructed his employees not to leave the work vehicles outside his address.
The advocate said that it had been a relatively brief period of driving.
Magistrates reminded the defendant that he still must take an extended test at the end of his ban.