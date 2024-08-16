A newly erected pop-up bar in Peel has suffered damage to its floral arrangement after a case of vandalism.
The ‘Meta Lounge’, which has been open from Thursday to Sunday since August 2, offers a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views with an ‘Ibiza style’, and will be open throughout August.
A spokesperson from the Meta Lounge said: ‘Unfortunately, we've had some unwanted visitors this week who have caused damage to our beautiful cabanas.
Despite the damage, the Meta Lounge have reiterated their commitment to the community, and have responded by offering free DJ lessons to youngsters in the town.
The spokesperson continued: ‘At Meta Lounge, we're all about the community and creating a positive space for everyone. We're saddened by these incidents, but it won't stop us from spreading the good vibes.
‘All we ask in return is that everyone respects our space and helps us keep it beautiful for everyone to enjoy.’
The new lounge is also set to celebrate Pride weekend on August 25 and August 26.
The spokesperson added: ‘The lounge promises to be a hub for community connection, unforgettable experiences and a celebration of local talent.’