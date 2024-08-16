A newly erected pop-up bar in Peel has suffered damage to its floral arrangement after a case of vandalism.

The ‘Meta Lounge’, which has been open from Thursday to Sunday since August 2, offers a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views with an ‘Ibiza style’, and will be open throughout August.

A spokesperson from the Meta Lounge said: ‘Unfortunately, we've had some unwanted visitors this week who have caused damage to our beautiful cabanas.

‘We would like to give a big shoutout to local florists Floral Wishes for helping us bring our blooms back to life.’

Despite the damage, the Meta Lounge have reiterated their commitment to the community, and have responded by offering free DJ lessons to youngsters in the town.

The spokesperson continued: ‘At Meta Lounge, we're all about the community and creating a positive space for everyone. We're saddened by these incidents, but it won't stop us from spreading the good vibes.

‘So, to the young people of Peel. join us on Fridays from 3pm to 4:30pm for free DJ lessons with our resident DJ “Pq”! You can learn a new skill and see first-hand what the Meta Lounge is all about.

‘All we ask in return is that everyone respects our space and helps us keep it beautiful for everyone to enjoy.’

The new lounge is also set to celebrate Pride weekend on August 25 and August 26.

Smokin Jo, the only female DJ to win the ‘DJ Magazine's DJ of the Year’ award, will be headlining the Pride celebration, closing the festivities on the Sunday with a ‘special sunset mix’ from 8pm to 10pm.

The spokesperson added: ‘The lounge promises to be a hub for community connection, unforgettable experiences and a celebration of local talent.’