Recent acts of vandalism has resulted in significant damage to the rear of the former bank adjoining the Speaker’s Garden in Castletown.
Windows at the rear of number one Market Square have been broken with several panes of glass damaged.
Manx National Heritage initially thought the historic gardens would have to temporarily close until repair works were safely completed, but with scaffolding now in place the charity say this can be done without the closure.
The erection of scaffolding by the current tenants is to secure the premises and prevent further damage to the rear of the former Barclays Bank building. MNH say that acts of vandalism ‘do not send out a positive message to visitors to our island or to residents who enjoy Castletown’.
In a statement on Facebook it added that the costs of repairs will divert ‘vital funds away from maintaining our island’s incredible heritage sites’ and is urging those responsible to come forward and cover the expenses.
MNH says information has been provided to the police but ask that anyone with further information contact the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Designed by architect Thomas Brine in 1829, the building was home to Barclays Bank for over four decades and is registered on the Isle of Man Historic Buildings Register. The Speaker’s Garden originally formed Castle Rushen’s moat, which is believed to have been dug between AD 1360 – 1380.
It was dedicated to Sir Joseph Davidson Qualtrough, Speaker of the House of Keys for 23 years and member for Castletown from 1919 to 1960.