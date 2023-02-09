Vandals have damaged a door in the grounds of a church.
It is part of an old stone building within the grounds of the church.
A police spokesman said: ‘This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable, especially in the grounds of a place of worship and where loved ones are laid to rest.
‘If you witnessed this damage being caused or have any information which will lead to the apprehension of the offender contact Douglas police headquarters on 631212 and quote the reference 97/1667/23. Alternatively you may contact Isle of Man Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800555111.’