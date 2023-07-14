A car was damaged in Noble's Hospital's car park yesterday.
It happened between 8.30am and 1.30pm.
The white Mitsubishi Lancer was parked within the car park at the Diabetes Centre at the Hospital and was hit between 8.30am and 1.30pm.
A police spokesman said: 'During this time we believe a second vehicle collided with the Mitsubishi, causing damage to the passenger side of the rear bumper but left without leaving any details.
'If anyone has any information regarding this or may have seen any vehicles within the area or witnessed any damage being caused, contact Douglas police headquarters on 01624 631212 quoting reference 97/4685/23. '