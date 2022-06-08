Veterans brought to see the TT by charity

A charity that supports veterans has brought a group to the Isle of Man for the TT.

Let’s Do Veterans Support Group, a Killough-based charity in Northern Ireland which offers retreats, support and activities to veterans, is on the island to watch the races with a group of six veterans.

Founder Robert Maxwell, a former soldier who lost his arm and leg, explained the charity had always been proud to do the trip.

He said: ‘If someone’s going through a terrible tragedy and you make a phone call to tell them they’re on the trip, it’s just like they’ve found new hope. It re-motivates people.

‘You definitely know you’re doing something good and it strives me to keep doing what I’m doing and try to improve it.

‘But that’s something I’ve learnt, to re-evaluate continually and always look to improve.’

After the TT having missed the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity hasn’t been able to visit, meaning four veterans that are currently visiting have not been before.

‘Four are newbies and two have done it before,’ the 54-year-old said. ‘We’re finding that the TT is an event that everybody wants to be a part of.

‘I’m inundated with requests, I could spend the next three TTs up no problem. Originally, pre-Covid we could take 10 across but unfortunately we’re down to managing six now for every trip.

‘It’s a miracle we’re here at all, it’s a testament to the generosity of the Manx people that we’re here.’

He added: ‘We know, through most of the lockdowns and everything, there’s a big case for mental health and rehabilitation.

‘The charity changes lives. The guys that are with me spectating were in dark places and I reached out to them and they’re delighted to be here.’

Mr Maxwell, from County Down in Ireland, explained the pandemic had been detrimental to the charity, saying: ‘To bankroll this trip I sold a 59-year-old tractor to have enough funds, that’s how committed I am to bringing these people over.

‘The disabled bus we usually have was our biggest issue. We came over a month ago pre-TT and it’s beyond economic repair so that’s something we need to sort out as soon as possible as a few of our members struggle to get around easily.

‘But we are a bunch of fighters here, we don’t give up and that’s why we’re here anyway.’

The group is based at Glen Wyllin campsite in Kirk Michael for the week but the charity is looking for a permanent facility to operate from in the future.

‘We would certainly want to reach out for accommodation and try to get a facility we could use all-year round,’ Mr Maxwell said. ‘We’ve lost the storage that we had.