Victim Support open day next month
By Gemma Nettle | Reporter |
@twitter.com/GemmaNettle[email protected]
Monday 30th May 2022 2:52 am
Share
Victim Support logo
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Victim Support is hosting a volunteer open day at the start of next month.
The organisation, which provides support for victims of crime, will be inviting anyone who has an interest in volunteering or would like to find out more information to come and talk to the team and current volunteers.
Its open day will be held on June 1 from 12 to 2pm at Victim Support Offices, 6 Albert Street, Douglas, IM1 2QA.
For any further information, email [email protected] or call 679950.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |