Victorian Society supports pier restoration efforts
The Isle of Man Victorian Society has given a £2,000 donation in support of the ongoing project to repair Queens Pier in Ramsey.
Chairman of the society, Charles Guard, surprised Captain Stuart McKenzie, of the Queens Pier Restoration Trust, with the donation after the society received a tour of the site.
The victorian society brought 50 members for a tour of the pier works to see what has been completed so far and learn about the next phases of the project. This included seeing some of the timber that was brought in to replace the Larch that the Forestry Section of DEFA had advised they had run out of.
Recently, the project has seen price increases for the materials required in response to issues relating to the war in Ukraine, the insurance coverage needed has also increased.
Before handing over the cheque, Peter Kelly of the society said that proceeds raised by the, society-run Great Union Camera Obscura on Douglas Head were placed into a ‘heritage account’ which was used to fund grants supporting the restoration of Victorian and Edwardian buildings and objects.
This has previously included repairs to stained glass windows, iron railings and even an MER rolling stock van.
Work on the restoration of the peer has a long history since the foundation of ‘Friends of Ramsey Queen’s Pier’ in 1994, the full restoration project began in 2016 with the trust now holding occasional open days.
