Doreen Marshall, a 79-year-old from Douglas, deadlift 100kg at Carrefour Gym on Tuesday morning in an attempt to inspire others that it’s never too late to achieve your goals.
With a height of 5ft 5in (165cm) and a weight of 9st 7lb (60kg), Doreen lifted over more than twice of her own body weight in front of her two sons, Andrew and Charles Marshall.
Doreen started her weight-lifting journey three months ago, and has been trained by her son Andrew at Carrefour Gym.
Doreen said: ‘I would like my message to be one of encouragement, that it’s never too late to try new things and to challenge yourself.
‘It doesn’t matter what your age is, you can always be physically active and live healthy lives.'