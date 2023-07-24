A big crowd gathered at Port Erin railway station on the first day of the Isle of Man Transport Festival to watch a historic cavalcade of vintage locomotives.
The unprecedented line-up included the debut of No.5 Mona, which has been cosmetically restored after almost 50 years in storage. The Steam Railway Supporters’ Association launched an appeal to raise £12,000 for the restoration project.
Mona will go on display in the Port Erin railway museum following the end of the week-long transport festival, which celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Steam Railway and 130 years of the Manx Electric Railway.
Other highlights of Sunday’s first day included the return of No.15 Caledonia to the site of the Knockaloe internment camp for the first time in more than 100 years, and the display of No.8 Fenella by the site of the former Peel railway station.
Heavy rain didn’t deter the crowds of enthusiasts.
With the future operation of heritage rail currently under review by government, the popularity of the transport festival attractions should not go un-noticed.
Other events during the week include workshop tours and cavalcades of trams on the MER, Snaefell Mountain Railway and Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
A steam extravaganza at Douglas railway station next Sunday evening (July 30) will see a line-up of all available locomotives, carriages and goods wagons.