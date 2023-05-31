A former army captain has completed his swim to the Isle of Man from the north west of England.
Adam Diver is the first to have completed such a feat, with a relay team having attempted it years ago.
Mr Diver, from Fleetwood in Lancashire, took on the 32-mile (51km) challenge from St Bees in Copeland, Cumbria to Port Mooar.
He arrived at Port Mooar at 3pm today having left St Bees at 8am on Monday.
The swimmer was met on the beach by his wife, daughter and family.
He said: 'That was hard work but I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team.
'I’d like to say thank you to Healthier Heroes for all the work they do.
'Thanks to the Isle of Man for letting me on the island free of charge!'