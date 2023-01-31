Yesterday, Ian Galloway, aged 78, shaved his head and beard to raise money for Mannin Cancers.
He was motivated to do this, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.
The charity raises funds for diagnostic equipment to help male cancer patients in the island.
One piece of equipment that it fund raises for is Transperineal Biopsey, which helps with the diagnosis and staging of prostate cancer.
The event, which took place at the Erin Arts centre, was well-attended, with around 40 people who came to watch and support Ian as his head was shaved.
He has not finished counting the money, but so far, he has raised over £1,000.
Ian said: ‘It went very well, a lot of people turned up and I got a great deal of support from the Erin Arts Centre, from the people who turned up, and from the people who contributed.
‘It was marvellous, but I am now feeling very cold.’