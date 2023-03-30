The big star guest at tonight's Isle of Man Sports Awards is Louis Smith.
The ceremony is one of the highlights of the local sporting calendar, with 12 awards handed out at the Villa Marina in Douglas, culminating in the crowning of the sportsman and sportswoman of the year.
Smith represented Great Britain at three Olympic Games, winning four medals, including silvers in London and Rio, on the pommel horse.
An earlier bronze in Beijing made him the first male British gymnast to win an Olympic medal since 1926.
In a glittering career, he also won three World Championship silver medals, two European golds and the 2006 Commonwealth Games pommel horse title, before retiring in 2018.
Smith, who was awarded an MBE for services to gymnastics in December 2012, went on to win BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.
He has spoken to Isle of Man Television's Paul Moulton ahead of the event.