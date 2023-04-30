A person was transferred from a helicopter to an ambulance on Douglas beach last night.
Due to bad weather conditions, the 'Rescue 936' helicopter was unable to land at the heli pad at Noble's Hospital.
However, the helicopter managed to find a 'pocket in the mist', according to Douglas Coastguard which assisted Isle of Man Ambulance with the medical transfer, and was able to land on Douglas beach.
That was where the transfer was carried out.
Douglas Coastguard thanked the police for crowd control and putting in an emergency road closure at the bottom of Summer Hill.