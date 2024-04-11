Flanked by Douglas Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers in full uniform, the founder of the Laxey Towing Company ceremoniously carried the first keg of ale into the Villa Marina Royal Hall in Douglas, where the three-day festival is being held. He later had the honour of pulling the first pint in front of the event’s thirsty customers.
Now in its 12th year, the festival is staged by members of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Isle of Man branch.
To mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary in 2024, a special ale has been brewed to honour the organisation.
A portion of each pint of SOS beer sold at the festival will be donated to the charity.
Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the three-day event, which boasts 120 real ales from around the UK as well as locally produced beers and a large variety of alcoholic beverages. The event runs from today (Thursday) until Saturday.