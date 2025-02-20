Last minute preparations have been taking place this week before the former Winerite store, close to the junction with Broadway, opened at 10am this morning (Thursday).
Along with the existing Tesco superstore on Lake Road, which opened in 2000, it means the retailer now has 10 shops on the island.
Many other Tesco outlets have opened across the island over the past year, starting with the Arbory Street chain in Castletown which reopened in February 2024.
To mark the grand opening today, Tesco has donated £1,000 to Cruse - a Manx charity that provides advice, information, and support to bereaved children, young people, and adults.