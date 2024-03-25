The new ‘Smoky Sam’s BBQ’ eatery in Port Erin is now officially open for business.
In partnership with Foraging Vintners Winery and Bar, the restaurant serving ‘world inspired barbecue’ has opened at the south end of Port Erin Promenade on Shore Road at the old coal shed at the Breakwater.
Customers can enjoy a drink in the Foraging Vintners bar on the left, with the right being opened up as a restaurant space with two large tables and benches at either side of them.
Should customers wish to stay in the main bar, they are able to order food there too, with Smoky Sam’s staff bringing the order straight to their seat.
During the summer months, the outside benches opposite the Foraging Vintners building will also be available for customers to use.
Smoky Sam’s BBQ menu consists of a wide range of options, such as the ‘Mexican Beef Short Rib’, ‘Pulled Pork Sandwich’, ‘Signature Dirty Fries’ and ‘Bourbon BBQ Wings’.
Smoky Sam’s BBQ will not be limiting itself to one location in Port Erin - another eatery is set to open at the Cosy Nook Cafe at the other end of the Promenade.
The Cosy Nook is set to re-open on Thursday, March 28, with a slightly different ‘beachside barbecue’ menu on offer.
