A new state of the art care home has officially opened on the Isle of Man.
And most of Summerhill View’s new residents have now moved into the modern facility on Victoria Road in Douglas.
The residential care home boasts 60 beds split into four 15-bed units with an en-suite for each resident,
It replaces the outdated Reayrt-ny-Baie centre on the capital’s Albert Terrace.
Summerhill View cost £15m to build and is being operated by the LV Care Group, who were awarded the contract to run the facility by Manx Care earlier this year.
Manx Care previously said that bringing in an independent care provider to run the facility will deliver services in the most efficient way, balancing value for money and high standards of care.
The site boasts a number of new facilities including a cinema, salon and multiple lounges and quiet rooms while each ward has its own dining space
There are even tentative plans to create a ‘pub area’ at the site in the future.
The home also features an activity space which staff say is already being used regularly by residents to practice a range of activities such as flower arranging and other arts and crafts.
The latest activity to take place in the space was a Christmas tea dance which was organised by the home’s events coordinator.
Not all of the beds are currently occupied and there are plans to open up the top floor of the facility to offer specific care for dementia patients as well as respite care.
The mission to move residents from Reayrt-ny-Baie began on November 27 and less than two weeks later, 34 out of the old home’s 35 residents were in their new home.
The 35th and final Reayrt-ny-Baie resident is currently at another facility and will move to the new facility in the near future.
Summerhill View Andrea Gaskell said it was a ‘quick and successful transition’ to relocate the residents between the two facilities.
She said that Summerhill staff undertook assessments to understand the needs of each resident once they’d moved into the new facility.
‘What's been really nice is the Reayrt-ny-Baie staff visiting and just checking that they're okay, and they're settling and communicating some support needs with us, which has been really helpful, because at the end of the day, it's all for the benefit of the residents,’ said Andrea.
‘Regardless of what else is going on, we've got to support the residents.’
Andrea said she was keen for Summerhill residents to feel at home in their new surroundings, especially given the festive season.
‘It's [Summerhill’s] got a lovely atmosphere and because it's Christmas it's all festive,’ she added.
Before the residents even moved in, I ordered the Christmas trees and the decorations so that when they came in, it was all lovely.’
Speaking previously, Manx Care’s Executive Director for Mental Health, Social Care and Safeguarding, Professor Tim O’Neill said the healthcare provider was ‘delighted to offer such a wonderful facility to the people of the Isle of Man.’