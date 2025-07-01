A medicinal cannabis firm is increasing its footprint in the Isle of Man by opening up a bigger clinic and pharmacy.
According to Medicann IOM, the site will be the largest dedicated premises of its kind on the Isle of Man and will replace the firm’s existing site at 56 Strand Street.
Medicann CEO Gary Whipp said the new premises will offer an even bigger space for consultations and dispensing, with private clinic rooms for patient confidentiality.
It marks what the company describes as a key step in delivering locally based healthcare services.
Medicann was founded by Mr Whipp in 2019 and has clinics in Jersey, Guernsey and since last year, the Isle of Man.
Mr Whipp says it remains the only provider on the island licensed to prescribe cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPMs) with locally based doctors.
‘For too long, patients have had to rely on off-Island clinics and pharmacies with no knowledge of cannabis-based medicines, facing long waits for medication and paying weeks in advance, sometimes even having their medication changed after payment.’
He added: ‘With locally licensed doctors, prescriptions and now same-day local dispensing, we’re giving islanders faster access, better care, and the dignity of choice. Being Manx, it has long been a vision of mine to deliver a fully local, end-to-end medicinal cannabis service to the island.’
Medicinal cannabis is prescribed to manage a wide range of conditions from chronic pain to anxiety, and from epilepsy to fibromyalgia, under the supervision of a specialist doctor.
Medicinal cannabis can also be prescribed to work alongside other traditional medication.
Medicann says it aims to challenge the stigma surrounding cannabis by promoting its medicinal use rather than recreational associations.
‘It is not a miracle cure, but it does change lives,’ Mr Whipp said.
The team at 420 PHARMA includes doctors, pharmacists, technicians, clinic managers and dispensers. While Jersey and Guernsey saw Medicann clinics open first, the Isle of Man has been the latest addition.
Mr Whipp said his decision to grow the business on the island stems from a wish to invest in the local economy and employ Manx staff.
Patients can receive same-day consultations and prescriptions on-site. Medicann offers treatment options for conditions including chronic pain, anxiety, epilepsy and fibromyalgia.
Superintendent pharmacist Richard Corkill said: ‘This isn’t just about opening a new location – it’s about giving people the power to take control of their own health journey. On a day that celebrates independence, we’re proud to offer patients the freedom to access timely, high-quality medicinal cannabis right here on the island – without the delays or complications of going through UK clinics.’