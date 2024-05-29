The Isle of Man TT Funfair on Loch Promenade opens tomorrow.
With rides and thrills for all ages, the popular attraction will be open for thrill seekers at 4pm on Thursday.
It’s then open every day from midday until Sunday, June 9.
Most days it’s open until 10pm, but it’s open for an extra hour on both Fridays and Saturdays and closes at 9pm on the last day.
As usual, the last day will see all rides reduced in price. It’s over 35 years since De Koning Funfairs and Taylors Cumbria Amusements first loaded all of their attractions onto the Steam Packet’s Peveril to ferry a funfair to Douglas in support of the TT races.
And this year adrenaline seekers will be able to enjoy even better attractions, including the Worldwide Waltzers, which is a new take on the traditional Waltzers but with brighter lights, louder music and even more speed.
But the star attraction for 2024 is the Booster Maxx, the tallest transportable looping ride in the UK!
In addition to these new attraction will be all the old favourite such as Dodgems, Children’s rides, game stalls and more.
This year all rides are tokens only.