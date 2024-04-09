This is the moment that a disorientated swan is shepherded to safety by a member of staff from Isle of Man Harbours.
The higher-than-normal water levels at the site, thought to be due to the heavy rainfall overnight, caused the wandering waterfowl to accidentally float onto the pavement near the Tongue in Douglas earlier this afternoon.
An eyewitness at the scene said they saw the plucky bird become ‘a little bit distressed’ whilst trying to squeeze itself through the harbour railings in a vain attempt to get back to the water.
Luckily for the swan, Craig Walley from Isle of Man Harbours was at the scene to help guide the animal to safety.
The video above shows Craig shepherding the animal towards a low barrier at the harbour, enabling the swan to jump over the plastic bollard and back to safety.