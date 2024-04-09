Severe downpours overnight and into this morning has caused disruption in parts of the Isle of Man.
The National Sports Centre in Douglas was forced to close its doors to customers earlier today due to the rising height of the nearby River Dhoo.
According to forecasters, some 45mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours so far - making it the wettest April on record for the Isle of Man.
The previous wettest April day was in 1971 when 38.5mm of rain was recorded.
Across the island, standing water is making for challenging driving conditions for some motorists.
A yellow alert for coastal overtopping also comes into force at 10.40am this morning ans will last until 2.40pm.
