A brand-new Christmas carol has been released to support the restoration of one of the Isle of Man's most historic landmarks.
The single, written and performed by Caroline Devlin alongside children from Ballaugh village, aims to raise funds for the ancient Ballaugh Old Church while bringing a slice of seasonal cheer to the community.
And a special music video has been produced and released to accompany the carol.
The footage, published on social media site You Tube, depicts a number of the village’s children singing and smiling in festive outfits.
The money raised from the song will go towards fixing the church’s weathervane, painting the site’s walls and a new toilet.
A spokesperson for the group said: ‘Enjoy our song and help raise funds to support Ballaugh Old Church!
‘A huge thank you to some of the amazing children of Ballaugh village and the hugely talented David Kilgallon!
‘If you like our song and would like to make a small donation - every penny helps!
‘Our weathervane needs urgent fixing after 300 years, the walls need painting, and to run more community events, we need a composting toilet!
‘Most of all, we hope this song brings some seasonal joy.’
Ballaugh Old Church is steeped in history.
Built before the 13th century on an ancient burial site, it was later extended in 1717 by Thomas Wilson in the Baroque style.
The church is renowned for its distinctive wonky pillars, which date back to the 1700s.
But the village’s population grew significantly in the following years and the congregation moved to a larger church in Ballaterson in 1832.
roceeds from the carol will contribute to vital restoration projects, ensuring the church remains a cornerstone of Ballaugh's heritage.