An Onchan woman is following in her parents' footsteps by opening a sandwich deli in the island’s capital.
Fork It, on Victoria Street, is the latest eatery in Douglas and will be serving a range of hot and cold food throughout the day.
It opens tomorrow (Thursday).
Working for 15 years in the cooperative service provider industry, as well as completing the paperwork for her husband Frank’s plumbing business, Doyle & Jones Plumbing Solutions, Sarah was waiting for a suitable location to start her new venture.
Formerly Claire Christian Couture, 11-13 Victoria Street became available and Sarah and her family believed it was perfect.
With the help of her parents and friends, Sarah has been working hard to get the deli prepared for its opening (Thursday), and when discussing her new venture she admitted while excited, she’s ‘very nervous’.
To celebrate the opening of Fork It, it's giving away a free breakfast bap or lunchtime sandwich to two lucky winners of their social media competition, with the winner announced tomorrow around 10am.
However the main talking point regarding the new cafe is certainly the name, and Sarah explained where the clever ‘Fork It’ idea emerged from, as well as what types of food they’ll be serving.
She said: ‘The name Fork It wasn’t actually the original name. The original name I had got rejected because it was too similar in the island so we sat that night and tried to think of new names.
‘I got really frustrated and said a swear word and my dad decided to turn it in to something funny - Fork It!
‘I thought, I actually like that so we ran with it!’
She emphasised how instrumental her father had been in setting up the shop, as well as thanking her husband, sister, mum and father in law
Talking about how her idea of running a cafe has become a reality, she said: ‘I’ve been thinking about doing it for a few years now, it’s always been a little dream of mine to open a cafe.
‘Especially since my mum and dad had The Lunchbox seven years ago, they sold that, so it’s just something I’ve wanted to do but never really quite found the right place.
‘Then this shop showed up in early September so I thought if I don’t do it now I’ll never do it.
‘It’s going to be your typical delicatessen so sandwiches, wraps, toasties, paninis and we’ll have a hot special everyday like chillis, lasagnas and burgers possibly on a Friday.’
Customers can also expect festive baps on the run up to Christmas.