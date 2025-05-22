A silent vigil for the children of Gaza will be held in Douglas tomorrow (Friday, May 23).
It will take place between 6-7pm at the shelter by the sunken gardens opposite the Promenade Methodist Church.
This vigil is being held to highlight the killing of young children in Gaza over the past few months.
Organisers, Isle of Man Amnesty International Group, have held vigils every Friday since the ceasefire was ended by Israel in March.
The group are asking people to bring with them a placard with the names and ages of those who have lost their lives.
Chair of the group Philip Matthews said: ‘We would also like you to bring what looks like a small child or baby completely wrapped in cloth or a bin bag.
‘Easiest way is to use a doll, a soft toy or a small cushion or pillow.
‘These effigies will be used to create a visual display that sends out a clear message about the tragic loss of so many innocent young lives and it will be conducted in a solemn and respectful manner.’
More information regarding the vigil can be found on the ‘Isle of Man Amnesty International Group’ Facebook group.