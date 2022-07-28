Vikings and chopper flights on offer at Southern Show
Even a very damp start to the two days of the Southern Show did not deter the crowds.
Three thousand five hundred visitors braved the rain on the Saturday, to watch the livestock classes, culminating in the Grand Parade and the judging of the Supreme Championship. On the Sunday the sun shone and 7,500 people came along.
As well as all the competitive events, which included livestock judging, showjumping, carriage driving and dog agility, there was a range of trade stands, marquees, vintage cars and tractors, and other attractions to see. The Vikings of Mann set up their ‘Viking village’ and Yellow Helicopters were offering ‘Buzz flights’ from the showground to Douglas and back.
There was the small producers food marquee, full of local Manx products where you could try the latest Fynoderee spirits, eat strawberries and cream at the Isle of Man Creamery stand, and buy Isle of Man meats at special show prices.
There was also the Fur & Feather marquee, the Arts & Crafts Marquee, the Produce marquee and the ‘table top’ marquee for smaller exhibitors where they were selling candles, felted handbags, jewellery and lots more.
Show secretary, Zoe Hampton, said: ‘It was a wonderful weekend: despite the weather it was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
‘Thank you to all the sponsors, exhibitors, helpers and everyone who supports the show.
‘Without you all there would be no show.’
