The team at the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre are ‘exploring more direct operational adjustments’ following complaints about audience members talking in recent performances at the venues.
A statement posted on the entertainment complex’s social media on Friday evening said: ‘We’re aware that audience behaviour during live performances, in particular, conversation levels, is something that matters deeply to many of our audiences.
‘It matters to us here at VillaGaiety too.
‘We know that live performances are shared experiences, and to enjoy live music with over 1,600 other people should be incredibly special.
‘We want to publicly acknowledge and confirm that we are listening to recent feedback on this issue, and we are reviewing how we manage and improve the audience experience for future performances.
‘Despite efforts already in place to influence and address audience behaviour in advance and during the show, we are now actively exploring more direct operational adjustments.’