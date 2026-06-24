Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Adele Dube at Cafe 360, Douglas, 6pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin, from 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Jazz and Blues Festival at North Quay, Douglas, 12pm to 9.15pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at the Full Moon Festival, Santon, 1.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6pm.
- The Traveling Elderberries at Malew Football Club’s clubhouse, Ballasalla, 7pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 7.30pm to 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Lazy Daze at Villa Marina Royal Hall, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Port Erin Beach, 8pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.