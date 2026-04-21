Laxey is set to come alive with music and colour as the village’s Great Brass Band Festival returns for its ninth year on Sunday, May 3.
Running from 1pm to 5pm, the free event promises an afternoon of lively performances, family entertainment and community spirit.
Hosted by ‘Visit Laxey, Visit Garff’, the festival will feature five of the island’s leading brass bands: Castletown Silver Band, Manx Youth Band, Ramsey Town Band, Rushen Silver Band, and Onchan Silver Band.
Performances will take place across three outdoor venues: Glen Gardens Pavilion, the Queen’s Hotel and the Village Square. This will help create a vibrant musical trail through the heart of the village.
From early afternoon, bands will rotate between the venues, filling Laxey with a mix of traditional and contemporary brass music.
The highlight of the day will come at 4pm, when all five bands gather in the Village Square near the Manx Electric Railway Station for a mass performance, combining their talents in a powerful finale.
Garff Commissioner Marinda Fargher said: ‘The festival has become one of the most loved events in the Isle of Man’s musical calendar. It’s a wonderful day out for families, music fans, and visitors alike, a true feast for the ears and eyes as the brass bands fill every corner of the village with energy.’
Chair of the commissioners Stan Ryzak added that the event celebrates a shared love of music while bringing the community together.
In addition to the performances, visitors can enjoy children’s entertainment, a storytelling tent and bouncy castles.
Attendees are encouraged to explore the village during the day and consider travelling by tram from Douglas or Ramsey to enhance the experience.