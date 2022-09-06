Subscribe newsletter
Beach Buddies is kicking off its new initiative to help tidy towns and villages with a volunteer session in Laxey this Sunday.
Meeting at the Washing Floors from 10.30am on Sunday, September 11, the event is supported by Garff Commissioners and will be the first in a series of sessions coming after the charity says local residents sought its advice on community clean-ups.
Beach Buddies said: ‘We are hoping to replicate this idea all around the island, based on the success of a long-standing friendship with the people of Jurby where we have jointly hosted very successful and well supported community clean-up events with the local commissioners for a number of years.’
It will be the first event in three weeks for the charity which took a break over the Manx Grand Prix period and during poor forecasts but they say this time they’ll be going ahead ‘whatever the weather’.
Equipment will be provided by the charity so volunteers are invited to simply turn up at the designated time and meeting point.
