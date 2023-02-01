Port St Mary's Board of Commissioners has raised its rates for the next financial year by nine per cent.
It currently sits at 354 pence in the pound but this will increase to 386 pence in the pound from April.
The authority says the decision was not made ‘lightly’ and it has increased it ‘reluctantly’.
Reasons for the increase include the rising cost of energy from the waste plant, contributions to the Southern Civic Amenity Site and inflation.
In a statement it said: “The board has worked hard to minimise the impact on rates for Port St Mary residents.
“The board have aimed to produce a budget of practicality and to keep the rate as low as possible during what could’ve been another difficult period for many financially.
“The board will continue to scrutinise expenditure and apply sound financial planning to their decisions.
“The cost of living crisis and unstable market forces continue to create challenge’s and this year’s rate increase has been applied with the greatest reluctance.”
As of March 31, 2022, the authority had £13,721 in unpaid rates and says it will be working ‘closer’ with Treasury to sort this.
Most of the big local authorities have now set their rates.