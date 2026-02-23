Onchan Commissioners has confirmed it will apply a discretionary one percent increase to its social housing rents.
The local authority said the move will help ensure there are ‘sufficient funds’ to support future building projects and refurbishment schemes.
Lead member for housing Scott Wilson told the board that a number of social housing tenants had contacted him about the decision.
Mr Wilson said the commissioners had previously opposed rent rises, but the 2.9 percent increase is set by the Department of Infrastructure.
He said the authority has backed the development of additional housing in the district while the DoI has been ‘withdrawing’ deficiency payments, meaning additional income is needed to fund future works.
Mr Wilson added that refurbishment programmes are under way across the village, including properties in Barrule Drive, Ballachrink Drive and Springfield Court.
It was also confirmed that the sheltered housing budget is operating at a deficit, while the general housing budget has an ‘underspend’.
Mr Wilson said he believes the DoI’s long-term intention is to cease providing housing deficiency payments to local authorities and that commissioners must therefore ‘consider’ how housing budgets will be managed and funded in future.
Also discussed at the latest meeting was a request from a member of the public to purchase a ‘cherished’ number plate owned by the local authority.
Clerk Ross Phillips told members that the ‘OMN 90’ plate is fitted to a tractor bought in the 1950s, the first vehicle purchased by the authority for use at Onchan Park.
He said the tractor remains in good condition and is taken to shows for displays and parades.
Commissioners said the vehicle and plate form part of the village’s heritage and should remain together. It was unanimously agreed that the plate would stay with the tractor.