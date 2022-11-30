Port Erin Commissioners is seeking expressions of interest in some of its properties within the village’s Station Road car park.
The southern local authority is keen to hear from companies or individuals that would have an interest in using the former fire station, former fire station tower, commissioners’ works yard or commissioners’ depot in the railway station car park.
Each of the properties available are located within an area designated for mixed use under the area plan for the south but, dependent on the proposal, relevant planning permission might be required. A lease of up to three years would be considered for each of the properties.
Commissioners’ clerk Jason Roberts added: ‘To register your interest, please write to the commissioners or email [email protected] outlining any proposals for the use of the property or properties.
‘Expressions of interest must be received no later than midday on Friday, December 23.’