Ferguson tractors first went into production in 1946 and Chris Clegg had brought along four beautifully restored Ferguson tractors, the oldest dating from 1948. One of them, a 1955 TED 20 came with a turnip harvester hitched to it, another with a rear mounted mower, one with a spring tine cultivator and the other with a trailer full of milk churns, which was a lovely nostalgic sight.