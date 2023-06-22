Despite some much-needed rain finally arriving, enthusiasts were out in force for the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Show.
This annual event is usually held in Colby but this year had found a new home, at Doctor’s Meadow, beside the Southern 100 campsite in Castletown.
‘We had a good show with a number of acquisitions by club members and other people who are not members had brought exhibits alone,’ said Orry Mitchell.
Some of the most interesting exhibits were those which had information about the date they were first registered in the Isle of Man, their previous owners and the farms where they had worked the fields.
One of the oldest, a Fordson, was first registered in the Isle of Man in September 1942 and was owned by the Collister family who farmed at Beachcroft Farm, in Arbory.
It was then bought by Stuart and Andrew Moore and worked their fields at Balladoole.
Ferguson tractors first went into production in 1946 and Chris Clegg had brought along four beautifully restored Ferguson tractors, the oldest dating from 1948. One of them, a 1955 TED 20 came with a turnip harvester hitched to it, another with a rear mounted mower, one with a spring tine cultivator and the other with a trailer full of milk churns, which was a lovely nostalgic sight.
They each had a small, locked metal box, one mounted on a mudguard, another mounted on the side of the engine, which held the tools needed for any running repairs that might be required.
Chris said that the turnip harvester had once been owned by a friend of his, Raymond Goldie, who farmed at Kerrowcrie, in Jurby.
When he died Chris bought it from his estate.
‘I cleaned it up and painted it in his memory,’ he said.
When he is not exhibiting his tractors, Chris has the pleasure of using them to work some land he owns at Ronague.