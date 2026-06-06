A biker injured in a collision on the Tholt-y-Will back road has been airlifted to hospital in the UK.
The collision involving two motorcycles, which were being ridden by two off-island residents, took place around 5pm on Friday on the A14 between the Bungalow and Sulby crossroads.
Each of the riders involved received medical treatment at the scene.
One of the men was subsequently transferred to the UK for treatment as a result of his injuries.
The road remained closed for several hours while collision investigation officers carried out examinations at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Craig, who is overseeing the investigation, said that officers are still working to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.
He is asking for anyone who may have either witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam or Go-Pro footage of the collision, to come forward.
They are asked to contact with the Roads Policing Unit at Douglas police headquarters on 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/4070/26.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.